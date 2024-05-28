E-Paper

Jennifer Lopez talks about AI, says it is 'really scary'

The Hollywood diva's latest project is a sci-fi action film titled 'Atlas'

By ANI

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 2:17 PM

Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 2:18 PM

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez plays Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst who must turn to AI to help save the Earth from an evil robot in the science fiction action film Atlas. She shared that the movie "does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong," reported Variety.

"I think this movie does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right," said Lopez at the film's Los Angeles premiere.


She has experienced the exploitative side of AI, with ads "selling skincare that I know nothing about" using manipulated photos of her face covered in "wrinkles."

"It's really scary," she said, adding, "Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, AI is really scary."


Lopez further explained, "I think you should be respectful of AI...We have to be open to all possibilities. These movies that are talking about AI -- especially this one -- do a really good job of showing both sides."

Sterling K. Brown, who portrays a military officer battling with Atlas, was impressed by Lopez's work ethic. "Moguls be moguling," he said. "She was talking earlier today how she has brought down her level of commitments. I would have marvelled to see her at full tilt, because it looked like it was full tilt when we were together. There was always something happening."

Atlas is available on Netflix, reported Variety.

