Jennifer Lopez, Dave Franco: Stars shine at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival

Here's a look at the A-listers attending the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre in Park City, Utah
Dave Franco attends the 'Together' premiere. Photo: AFP
Jennifer Lopez attends the 'Kiss Of The Spider Woman'. Photo: AFP
Sara Bareilles attends the 'Come See Me In The Good Light' premiere.
(L-R) Joe Garber, Eliza Flug, Megan Griffiths and Mindie Lind attend the 'View From The Floor' premiere. Photo: AFP
(L-R) Page Brady, Chelsea Davenport, Cooper Wehde, Christina Oh, Himesh Patel, Dave Franco, Sarah Goldberg, Evan Twohy, Mela Melak, Brad Oberhofer, Anna Smoronová, and Steven Yeun attend the 'Bubble & Squeak' premiere. Photo: AFP
(L-R) Perry Yung, Austin Amelio, Katarina Zhu, Rachel Sennott and Jack Kilmer attend the 'Bunnylovr' premiere. Photo: AFP
(L-R) Danielle Macdonald, Conan O'Brien, Mary Bronstein, Delaney Quinn, Daniel Zolghadri, and Rose Byrne attend the 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' premiere. Photo: AFP
(L-R) Mamoudou Athie, Samantha Mathis, Amanda Kramer, Robin Tunney, Juliette Lewis, and Alisa Torres attend the 'By Design' premiere.
(L-R) Max Porter, Adam Ackland, Dylan Southern, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Photo: AFP
Joel Edgerton attends the 'Train Dreams' premiere. Photo: AFP
(L-R) Molly Gordon, Sophie Brooks, and Geraldine Viswanathan attend the 'Oh, Hi!' premiere. Photo: AFP
(L-R) Helena Zengel and Finn Wolfhard attend 'The Legend of Ochi' premiere. Photo: AFP
Christopher Meyer attends the 'Hal & Harper' premiere. Photo: AFP
(L-R) Kathy Rose, Kali Reis, Nancy Morlan, Max Walker-Silverman, Meghann Fahy, Josh O'Connor, Lily LaTorre and Dwight Mondragon attend the 'Rebuilding' premiere. Photo: AFP
(L-R) Ana Souza and Gala del Sol attend the 'Rains Over Babel' premiere. Photo: AFP
Jonathan Stoddard, Brooke Butler, Tenley Kellogg, Emily Hall, Hadley Durkee, and Ethan Stoddard attend the 'Sunfish (& Other Stories On Green Lake)' premiere. Photo: AFP
Maia Lekow and Christopher King attend the 'How To Build A Library' premiere. Photo: AFP
Aline Mayagoitia attends the 'Kiss Of The Spider Woman' premiere. Photo: AFP
Tonatiuh attends the 'Kiss Of The Spider Woman' premiere. Photo: AFP
Nathaly Navarro attends the 'Mad Bills To Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo)' premiere. Photo: AFP
Kendal Marianacci attends the 'Selena y Los Dinos' premiere. Photo: AFP
Alison Brie attends the 'Together' premiere. Photo: AFP
(L-R) Jessica Betts, Elegance Bratton and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 'Move Ya Body: The Birth Of House' premiere. Photo: AFP
