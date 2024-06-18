Javed Akhtar is full of praise for ‘Chandu Champion’

Cavill confirmed in April that he and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting a child
Kartik Aaryan’s new movie, Chandu Champion, is receiving rave reviews; the latest is by screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Recently posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Watched Chandu Champion. Who would have believed it if it not would have been a 100% true story .particularly enjoyed the 2nd half. Another feather in Kabir khan’s cap . Kartik is a delightful surprise in a dramatic role . Vijay Raaz is brilliant. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterji’ s work is mind blowing . My hats off to the editor.”
The Kabir Khan-directed film is based on the life story of Murlikant Petkar, who overcame a number of odds to become India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming.
The movie is currently running in UAE theatres.
ALSO READ:
Cavill confirmed in April that he and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting a child
Taking to Instagram, Vikrant's wife Sheetal Massey dropped a cute picture of the father-son duo
Sharmajee Ki Beti stars Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta
The actor took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with an action-packed picture of himself
From Priyanka Chopra to Sidharth Malhotra, A-listers took to Instagram to wish their fans
The Dance of Dragons promises to be an epic battle
The classic good verses evil battle rages on in this formidable tale
Cox turned 60 on June 15