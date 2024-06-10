E-Paper

Jason Derulo to headline EarthSoul Fest

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Jason Derulo (Photo by AFP)
Jason Derulo (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 2:43 PM

Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 2:48 PM

EarthSoul Fest, an eco-conscious music fest, is coming to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Jason Derulo,whose songs include Talk Dirty and Whatcha Say, will be headlining the event on June 15.

By CT Desk

Other singers include Punjabi singer Shae Gill, who is best known for Pasoori, Bollywood funk specialist Benny Dayal, Emirati singer Akram and Dubai-based Celinedee Matahari.


Tickets start at Dh199 and are available on the Coca-Cola website.

