Japanese violinist to make Dubai debut

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 2:17 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 2:18 PM

Japanese violinist Coco Tomita is all set for his debut performance in Dubai, presented by Global Notes, in collaboration with Encore Performing Arts, Dubai Opera, and Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai. The event will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 8pm in The Studio at Dubai Opera.

Tomita, who gained international recognition after winning the BBC Young Musician of the Year 2020 Strings Category, has rapidly risen to stardom in the classical music world. Beginning her musical journey at the age of four, Tomita has performed in esteemed venues across Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Her debut album, Origins, received high praise, being highlighted as “One to watch” by Gramophone Magazine, “Young Classical Star” by Classic FM, and chosen as ‘Disc of the month’ by Apple in April 2022.

For her Dubai Opera debut, Tomita will be joined by renowned pianist Simon Callaghan, promising an evening of extraordinary musical artistry. Their programme will feature sonatas by Debussy and Prokofiev, alongside evocative pieces by Takemitsu and Enescu, showcasing their combined virtuosity and interpretative depth.

Curated by Concert Pianist and Artistic Director Amira Fouad and sponsored by the Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, it’s an unmissable event for classical music enthusiasts.