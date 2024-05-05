Janhvi Kapoor shares glimpse of her new film

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 6:45 PM

Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday shared a glimpse from the Mahurat ceremony of her upcoming romantic film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a clip featuring herself, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Karan Johar and other actors participating in a pooja ceremony.

The video also captures Janhvi and Varun with clapboard along with their character names 'Sunny Sanskari' and 'Tulsi Kumari'.

Earlier today, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan took to his Instagram stories to announce that the cast and crew of the project have started shooting for the film.

He shared a photo featuring a clapboard with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari written on it.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Day 1 - Sincere Gratitude."

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar under his company Dharma Productions.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' marks the third collaboration of Varun with Shashank after 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and the second collaboration of Janhvi with the director after her debut film 'Dhadak'.

The film also marks Varun and Jahnvi's second collaboration after their romantic drama film 'Bawaal'.

Interestingly, the film marks Sanya's first project with Shashank Khaitan as well as Dharma Productions.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is all set to hit the theatres on April 18, 2025. (ANI)

