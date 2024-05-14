James Blunt, Hans Zimmer, and others: Upcoming concerts in Dubai

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 7:33 PM

James Blunt

The acclaimed singer-songwriter James Blunt is coming back to Dubai for a memorable concert on Friday, May 24th, 2024, at Coca-Cola Arena as part of his tour for his new album, 'Who We Used To Be'. The tour highlights how Blunt's music has evolved and will feature his classic hits such as 'You’re Beautiful', 'Goodbye My Lover', '1973', and the single 'Beside You' from his latest album. Get set for an enchanting show where you can dance and sing along to James Blunt's compelling performance. Tickets start at Dh350.

Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer returns to Dubai for a live concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on May 31 and June 1, 2024. Experience the wonder of Zimmer's cinematic music with his 45-piece world-class band, which performs legendary film soundtracks from films such as The Lion King, Gladiator, and Dune. Don't miss this spectacular audiovisual voyage across Zimmer's enormous works! Get your tickets to this fantastic event in Dubai now. Tickets start at Dh399.

Jeff Chang

Don't miss the iconic Mandarin singer-songwriter Jeff Chang's one-night performance at Coca-Cola Arena on June 9, 2024. In this intimate concert celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival and multicultural appreciation in Dubai, you can hear his famous classics like "Belief" and "Love Is Just A Word". Limited tickets are available, purchase tickets for Dh380, now for an exciting evening of Mandarin pop music and cultural exchange.

Mame Khan

Mame Khan, a renowned Indian singing phenomenon, will perform live in Dubai for the first time at Zabeel Theatre on May 19th. Mame Khan, a folk, Sufi, and Bollywood musician from Rajasthan, India, is well-known for his work. His mesmerising voice has been heard at global music events, including his memorable rendition of "Chaudhary" from Coke Studio with Amit Trivedi, among other Bollywood blockbusters. Tickets start at Dh100.

Savana Jazz

Join Claude Cozens on a musical voyage through South African classics at the Theatre of Digital Art on May 25th. The Grandfathers of Jazz present a synthesis of Western classical elements with native rhythms and melodies. Experience compositions by legendary South African composers such as Abdullah Ibrahim and Winston Mankunku performed on a grand piano in a unique environment. This one-of-a-kind event, set against Marcel van Luit's stunning 360° animalistic art, promises to be an amazing jazz experience. Tickets start at Dh180.

Hussain Al Jassmi and Sherine Abdel-Wahab

Save the date for June 21, 2024, when two great performers, Hussain Al Jassmi and Sherine Abdel Wahab, will perform in Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena. Hussain Al Jassmi, known for songs such as "Bil bont El 3areedh" and "Fegadtek," will give an intense and dynamic performance. Sherine Abdel Wahab, the Voice of Egypt, will join him, famed for classics such as "Ah Ya Leil" and "Sabry 'Alil." Prepare for an evening of clapping, dancing, and memorable moments. Book your tickets now for this unforgettable musical event with two legendary musicians. Tickets start at Dh175.

Garage Nation

On Saturday, June 1, Garage Nation Dubai will present a line-up full of excitement and unrivalled vibes at P7 Arena, Media One Hotel. Enjoy performances by "It's a London Thing" artist and producer Scott Garcia, lyrical maestro MC Vapour, and vocal UKG star Kele Le Roc, known for hits such as "My Love" and "Things We Do for Love." Professor X, Dubai's favourite MC Tino, MC Ultra, and Whitley Ruchea will all be there. DJs Karno and Ruuz will spin, with local MC Tino hosting. Tickets start at Dh125. Don't miss this amazing night.

