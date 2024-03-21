Jake Gyllenhaal on why he still hopes to play Batman

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 4:25 PM

Jake Gyllenhaal has been part of films such as ‘The Day After Tomorrow’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, ‘Wildlife’, ‘Ambulance’, among others, still hopes to portray Batman at some time in his acting career, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor had previously been considered for the character of Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film Batman Begins, but Christian Bale was cast instead. However, this has not deterred his desire to wear the Batsuit someday.

“Of course. It would be an honour always,” said Gyllenhaal when asked if he’s still interested. “Those types of things and those roles are classics.”

House’ star went on to explain his admiration for characters he considers “classics,” and how he looks up to the actors who have played them over the years.

“Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, to me roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, which, to me when I think about it, I’m going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I’m intimidated by that,” Gyllenhaal said. “So that’s the first level. That’s what I’m working on right now.”

The coveted superhero role in the DC Extended Universe is now open for a new actor to shine in the next film ‘The Brave and the Bold’. The project will fit within DC Studios’ new vast world, which Peter Safran and James Gunn billed as “the introduction of the DCU Batman, Bruce Wayne.”

While the cast has not yet been disclosed, several fans have voiced a desire to see Gyllenhaal in the part. Although he has yet to play a superhero, he has previously played the villain Mysterio in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Far from Home.

The Brave and the Bold also comes years after Ben Affleck’s stint as Batman in Zack Snyder’s 2016 film Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. And while Robert Pattinson is currently reprising his role as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ sequel The Batman Part II, that film lives outside the DC Universe and instead was made an Elseworlds franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

