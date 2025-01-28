'It was like therapy': Boyzone get candid in 'atypical' documentary

Thirty years from its creation, members of the Irish boy band Boyzone reunite to recount their journey to fame in a new documentary series.

The three-part Boyzone: No Matter What tracks the group's beginnings from open auditions in Dublin in 1993 to the extreme highs and lows over the next three decades.

"We didn't have social media in the '90s. This is our way of showing people what our life was like behind the scenes," said lead singer Ronan Keating, as he attended the documentary's premiere in London alongside members Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch.

"With any story you need a start, a middle and an end. After 30 years, we have that now. That's why this was the time for us to tell this story. It's not an easy watch. It's harrowing, it's difficult, it's upsetting. There are times when it's fun and there's laughter. It's not a typical boy band watch," Keating said.

The five-member group was put together by pop impresario Louis Walsh, who took out newspaper adverts to find Ireland's first boy band.

Boyzone went on to enjoy worldwide success, selling more than 25 million records globally, with hit songs such as Love Me for a Reason, Words, and Picture of You. The group split up in 2000 when Keating set off on a solo career, but later reunited.

Band member Stephen Gately died while on holiday in Spain in 2009, aged 33.

The documentary combines archive material and fresh footage with candid interviews with the band members, Gately's sister, Walsh and journalists, revealing strained relationships and resentment, as well as the toll of Gately's passing. Member Michael Graham, who did not attend Monday's premiere, also shares his experience.