'It Ends With Us' star Brandon Sklenar speaks up for Blake Lively

Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar urged people to read the complaint she made against filmmaker and actor Justin Baldoni.

Sklenar, who plays Lively's teenage love in the domestic violence-themed romantic drama based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, shared a screenshot of the complaint as well as a link to the 80-page document on the New York Times website, reported Deadline.

"For the love of God, read this," the actor said on his Instagram Story today, tagging Lively and adding a red heart emoji.

The lawsuit, filed by Lively, 37, outlines multiple claims about Baldoni's alleged behaviour during production.

According to TMZ, the actress cited incidents including inappropriate comments about weight, discussions of sexual topics, and references to Baldoni's "pornography addiction" in front of her and other cast members. She also alleged that Baldoni showed her explicit images and made comments about the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's lawyer, responded to the lawsuit in a statement to People, calling Lively's allegations "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious."