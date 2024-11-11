Is Rihanna quitting music?

Rihanna (Photo by AFP)

Singer Rihanna has once again sparked rumours about her future in the music industry, leaving fans wondering whether she might be retiring from recording music sooner than expected.

The Barbadian singer, entrepreneur, and fashion mogul made the comments during a speech at a Fenty Beauty event held in her home country of Barbados on November 9, reported Page Six.

As she addressed a packed crowd celebrating the opening of a new Fenty store, Rihanna made a surprising statement that seemed to hint at a shift in her priorities.

"Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me," she told the audience, which included many of her fans.

The statement, though not an official confirmation of her retirement, immediately caught the attention of fans, who took to social media to speculate about the future of her music career.

Rihanna has been relatively quiet in the music scene in recent years, focusing instead on ventures such as her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and the Savage x Fenty lingerie brand.

While the A Girl Like Me star had previously promised new music in the future, her comments in Barbados made some fans wonder whether she may be ready to step away from the recording industry entirely.

In addition to her words, Rihanna emphasised how her creative journey, particularly in her business ventures, feels deeply fulfilling.