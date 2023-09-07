Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti? Viral video sets internet abuzz

Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 10:31 AM

Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio has once again made headlines, this time for a steamy kiss with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti during a night out last month. A video of their passionate moment has gone viral, setting the internet abuzz.

In an exclusive video obtained by Page Six, the 25-year-old model and the 48-year-old actor can be seen at the Hï Ibiza club around 4.30am on August 9. The footage shows the pair gazing into each other's eyes before sharing a passionate moment while EDM music blares around them. They steal a few moments of intimacy in a corner before the camera pans to the party crowd, and then back to Leonardo and Vittoria as she dances beside him.

Vittoria, who is 23 years younger than DiCaprio, sported a high ponytail and a sparkly crop top, while the actor opted for a casual look in a black T-shirt and matching cap.

Check out the photos below:

Known for his high-profile relationships, DiCaprio's last known romance was with actor Camila Morrone, which reportedly ended in 2022 when she turned 25. He has also been linked to Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill, though she dismissed dating rumors on Instagram last July. Leonardo has been seen attending events with supermodel Gigi Hadid, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Earlier this year, DiCaprio was seen enjoying ice cream with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti in California, despite previous rumours of his involvement with her friend Gigi Hadid.

So, who is Vittoria Ceretti? Born in Brescia, Italy, in 1998, Vittoria began her modelling career at the young age of 14. Her breakthrough came in 2012 when she became a finalist in the Elite Model Look contest, hosted by Elite Model Management. In 2017, she walked an impressive 41 catwalks, featuring renowned brands like Chanel, Dior, and Valentino.

Vittoria Ceretti has graced the campaigns of fashion giants like Alexander McQueen, Versace, Moschino, and Fendi. Models.com has recognized her as one of the 'new supers,' a term used for a fresh generation of models who are making their mark in the fashion industry.

ALSO READ: