Is Josh O'Connor the new James Bond?

Actor Josh O'Connor has addressed the persistent rumours about him stepping into the iconic role of James Bond, joking that if he had been cast as the secret agent, he was be completely unaware of it.

The speculation surrounding O'Connor as the next 007 has been gaining momentum in recent months, but the actor himself seems far from concerned.

In an interview with Deadline, O'Connor said, "The truth is that ... I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn't it be funny if I played Bond? Then, me and Daniel Craig did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond. If I am Bond, I don't know about it."

The actor is currently promoting Rebuilding, where he plays Dusty, a cowboy trying to rebuild his life after losing his ranch in the devastating Colorado wildfires.

Co-star Kali Reis, who gained recognition for her Emmy-nominated role in True Detective: Night Country, joked about the possibility of O'Connor playing Bond, saying, "Just as long as I can be your sidekick."

While O'Connor laughs off the rumours, he is just one of many actors mentioned in connection with the coveted Bond role, which remains a topic of significant interest in Hollywood.

Other actors speculated to potentially take on the role include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rege-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill.