Is it Jebel Jais season? New experiences and activities at UAE's highest peak

As weather conditions become better in the UAE, the country's highest peak Jebel Jais will once again become one of the favourite overnight camping destinations for everyone. Visit Jebel Jais, the driving force behind Ras Al Khaimah’s leisure development, kicks off the highly anticipated 2024/25 season with thrilling new experiences and expanded activities. Let's take a look:

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp (BGEC)

The world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp is back, offering cosy cabin stays and Bear Grylls-inspired survival courses. This season brings new activities like axe-throwing, upgraded Air Rifle Shooting, and Archery. Corporate teams and schools can also enjoy customised outdoor survival programs, making it the perfect blend of adventure and learning.

Jais Adventure Park (JAP)

Jais Adventure Park, home to world-class attractions, introduces new packages and enhanced experiences. The park’s highlights include:

Jais Flight: The world’s longest zipline, covering 2.83 km at speeds up to 160 km/h.

Jais Sky Tour: A 5-kilometre zipline journey across six platforms, including the stunning ‘Sky Bridge’ at 1,250 metres above sea level.

Jais Sledder: The region’s longest toboggan ride, where families can race down the mountain at 40 km/h.

New value-packed packages offer a mix of adventure and dining, like the Jais Flight + Camera + Jais Sledder Package (Dh399) and the Jais Sky Tour Family Package with a Dh200 Puro Voucher (Dh999).

Dining and Adventure Combined Adventurers can unwind post-activity at 1484 by Puro, the UAE's highest restaurant, enjoying international cuisine alongside stunning views. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 1484 by Puro is hosting a special Pinktober Afternoon Tea, featuring a curated menu in support of the cause. Jebel Jais offers something for everyone, from adrenaline-pumping thrills to serene outdoor moments, making it a premier destination for adventure and relaxation. For more information and to book your experience, visit the official Visit Jebel Jais website.