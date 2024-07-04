Is Fawad Khan making his Bollywood comeback?

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 5:49 PM

Is Pakistani star Fawad Khan making his return to Indian cinema? The much-adored star is all set to be seen in a romantic comedy alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film will be directed by Aarti Bagdi and will be shot entirely in the UK.

"Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity among South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps, and everyone is tight-lipped about it. The producers will announce this project just before it starts its filming schedule in the UK," mentioned a trade source.

In 2016, Fawad Khan and other Pakistani artists found themselves in the midst of controversy when the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) imposed a ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films following the Uri attacks.