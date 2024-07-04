E-Paper

Is Fawad Khan making his Bollywood comeback?

The Pakistani actor is anticipated to soon be seen in a romantic comedy alongside Vaani Kapoor

by

CT Desk
Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 5:49 PM

Is Pakistani star Fawad Khan making his return to Indian cinema? The much-adored star is all set to be seen in a romantic comedy alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film will be directed by Aarti Bagdi and will be shot entirely in the UK.

"Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity among South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps, and everyone is tight-lipped about it. The producers will announce this project just before it starts its filming schedule in the UK," mentioned a trade source.


In 2016, Fawad Khan and other Pakistani artists found themselves in the midst of controversy when the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) imposed a ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films following the Uri attacks.

However, in October 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to ban Pakistani artists from working in India.


The romantic comedy starring the actor will explore how two troubled individuals find each other through chance, offering mutual support and eventually discovering love together. This yet-to-be-titled film has already generated great excitement among Fawad's fans in India. Especially because the actor, who's previously starred in popular Indian movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor and Sons, made his last Hindi-cinema appearance eight years ago.

ALSO READ:

CT Desk


