Is Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra getting a divorce? Social media post goes viral

Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra bint Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shocked her fans after announcing her divorce on social media last night.
In an Instagram announcement on Tuesday, Sheikha Mahra declared her divorce, repeating it three times in the traditional manner customary for Muslim husbands. The post generated massive engagement among her followers, some asking questions that only the couple could address.
Khaleej Times cannot verify whether the two are now divorced.
But eagle-eyed followers on social media also noticed that the couple unfollowed each other and deleted their photos together, including their wedding pictures.
In June 2023, Mahra shared her ethereal, fairytale-like look from her wedding photoshoot on Instagram, most of which has since been deleted.
The only remaining photos on her account show Mahra dressed in a stunning, embroidered gown, looking exquisite in the haute-couture dress by Ezra Couture. Her ballgown wedding dress was paired with a net veil and an exquisite diamond necklace.
Six weeks ago, Mahra posted another cryptic message, sharing a photo with her daughter and captioning it: "Just the two of us."
Sheikha Mahra, Sheikh Mana officially announced their wedding in April 2023 and in May 2024, they welcomed a baby girl. Mahra also revealed the name of the baby girl — Sheikha Mahra bint Mana bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. Back in February this year, the couple had also hosted a gender reveal.
