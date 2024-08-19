Is Bollywood star Aamir Khan ready to quit films forever?

In the video of the song, Gaga and Mars can be seen performing the track on a "retro stage" with guitar and keys
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan may be ready to quit show business.
On Sunday, actor Rhea Chakraborty unveiled a teaser of an upcoming episode of her podcast, Chapter 2. The promo shows Khan in a candid conversation with Chakraborty.
At one point, Khan says: "Mujhe filmo se hatna hai [I want to move away from movies]," Aamir said.
Chakraborty says:, "Jooth [lies]". To which, he responds, "Nahi main sach bol raha hu [no, I’m telling the truth]."
At another point, Khan gets emotional. He can be seen shedding tears.
In 2022, post the failure of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, Khan announced a break from acting.
Speaking at an event in Delhi, he said he was supposed to shoot for another film too, but instead he decided to take a break.
"When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break and be with my family, my mom, and my kids," he said.
Sharing the teaser of the episode featuring Khan on Instagram, Chakraborty wrote, "I'm thrilled to welcome Aamir Khan, a true star and a genuine friend. Stay tuned for a deep dive about his experience with stardom, parenthood, grief, and more."
The episode will be out on August 23.
