International Art Marathon on a journey to 'Heal the World'

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 2:48 PM

The International Art Marathon, conceived by Shiba Khan and Farah Khan of the Funun Arts Group, aims to galvanise creativity and unity in addressing contemporary global challenges. Beginning in 2023 with a student art show centred on climate change, the initiative has evolved into a platform uniting individuals worldwide to heal the planet through art.

Supported by Young Times and Khaleej Times, the marathon launched from Al Mawakeb School in Dubai, gathering esteemed guests and participants from various schools and countries. Symbolised by a baton representing global connectivity and hope, the marathon will traverse different nations, promoting the theme "Heal the World."

The event emphasises collective action, with ambassadors appointed to represent regions and advocate for environmental and social causes. Notable figures, including educators and young leaders, endorse the initiative, recognizing its potential to foster unity and inspire positive change.

The International Art Marathon journey started in Dubai on May 8, with the next stop in Sharjah on May 16. They plan to cover all other Emirates as well as countries like Canada, India, Pakistan, Kuwait and others later in the year.