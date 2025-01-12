Inside Coldplay’s Abu Dhabi concert: The night that's leaving fans spellbound

Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

These days, the moment a huge concert is announced, you can bet audiences and influencers are already gearing up for the next big viral video. Sometimes, the online frenzy starts even before the concert is over.

Whether it’s Punjabi pop icon Diljit Dosanjh, American boy-band Backstreet Boys, or any other global star, our social media feeds get inundated with pre-concert hype and post-concert reviews from netizens around the world. So much so that by the time an artist on tour finally reaches our hometown, we’ve probably already seen half the show through endless clips.

But does the hype live up? Are people genuinely excited to be at the concert, or are they more excited to be seen at the concert? A complex feeling to navigate, it demands a certain level of self-awareness to ask ourselves: Are we here because we truly love the music, or, in this age of social media gratification, do we fear being left out of the pop culture narrative?

The Coldplay concert, announced as a four-show spectacular in Abu Dhabi, was no exception. From the moment tickets went on sale, fans scrambled to secure their spots, turning the queue itself into a trending topic. By January 9, the anticipation had reached fever pitch, as over 45,000 people descended upon Zayed Sports City Stadium for an unforgettable evening under a sky full of stars.

For the first time since their iconic Expo 2020 Dubai performance, the Brit-rock band returned to the UAE, kicking off their first sold-outshow of 2025. From the moment tickets went on sale, fans across the UAE and beyond had been dreaming of this very moment and, safe to say, Coldplay not only lived up to the hype but surpassed it in every way.

The event was easily one for the history books of the capital city—defined by its scale, grandeur, and the seamless execution that brought it all together.

But if, for any reason, you lost the master battle for tickets and will not be catching them live this time, here’s everything that went down at the magical first-of-four events (this, to ensure you definitely catch hold of a ticket next time around):

A theatrical production that wowed fans

As soon as Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion took the stage, it was clear this wasn’t just going to be a routine night of music. Fans were treated to a full-scale production crafted to captivate, blending theatrical visuals with an impeccable soundscape right from the get-go.

Coldplay brought their signature flair for immersive experiences, with LED wristbands lighting up in perfect synchrony with the music, turning the crowd into a living, breathing kaleidoscope. Massive ‘planets’, aligning with the theme of their album Music of the Spheres, were suspended across the stadium, transforming the venue into a cosmic wonderland.

Dynamic LED screens, confetti showers, and a carefully choreographed fireworks display added layers of visual storytelling to an already captivating night.

The sound quality was equally outstanding, with every lyric resonating crisply and Martin’s soaring vocals going hand-in-hand with the band’s tight instrumentation. Be it the haunting piano intro of The Scientist or the euphoric crescendo of Sky Full of Stars, the high-definition audio setup ensured that not a single beat was lost, even in a packed stadium of thousands.

Fan moments that stole the show

Coldplay has a way of crafting moments that make fans feel truly seen, and their Abu Dhabi show was no exception. Early in the night, Martin spotted a fan holding a sign that read, “I travelled 10,000km for this". Inviting her onstage, he asked where she'd come from, “Pakistan,” she replied—and then dedicated Everglow to her and to those facing hardships in West Bank, Gaza, and Iran.

Another standout moment was when the band paused the show to help a couple reveal their baby’s gender, turning the intimate announcement into a shared celebration.

Photo: Somya Mehta

Later, during Sky Full of Stars, Martin stopped midway to urge fans to pocket their phones and wave their hands instead. “No recording, please put your phone in your pocket and your hands in the sky,” he insisted. The result? A breathtaking sea of swaying hands under a canopy of stars—a scene that beautifully captured the magic of the night.

Photo: Somya Mehta

Elyanna: The perfect prelude

Opening for Coldplay was Elyanna, the Chilean-Palestinian singer whose fusion of Middle Eastern and pop influences set the perfect tone for the night.

Her rendition of Tammally Maak brought a distinct regional flavour to the evening, while her Arabic version of Deewani Mastani was a surprising and soulful nod to Bollywood. Elyanna’s collaboration with Coldplay on We Pray was another high point, blending her powerful voice with the band’s iconic sound to create a moment of pure musical harmony.

Elyanna's performance turned out to be a true revelation of the night, showcasing unparalleled vocal finesse and a commanding stage presence worthy of an international showstopper. The Arabic lyrics she hummed left the crowd swaying, serving as a true-blue reminder that Coldplay was indeed performing in the heart of the Middle East. A celebration of love—and sustainability A video played before the concert reminded fans that sustainability was at the heart of this tour. From reusable wristbands to eco-conscious stage designs, Coldplay emphasised that their concerts are not just about entertaining people but also about promoting love and care—for each other and for the planet. Martin, ever the charismatic frontman, even thanked fans in Arabic, saying, “Shukran, habibi,” to elicit cheers. The concert ended as spectacularly as it began, with feelslikeimfallinginlove leading into a breathtaking fireworks display that lit up the Abu Dhabi night sky. Photo: Somya Mehta As the final chords echoed through the stadium and fans reluctantly began to leave, the atmosphere served as a powerful reminder of music’s ability to unite people beyond borders, languages, and perhaps, even galaxies. The night celebrating the band’s decades-long legacy came to a close in a near-meditative silence as A Wave played softly in the background, guiding the spellbound crowd out of the arena—leaving them with a core memory and a defining mission for 2025: to believe in love. somya@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: Meet the Dubai couple who made Chris Martin sing a 'gender reveal' UAE: Despite Coldplay wave, is rock music a dying art?