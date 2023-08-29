Indian Women Dubai Awards 2023 Season 3 to be held in Dubai

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 2:00 PM

Dubai is gearing up for a momentous celebration as the Indian Women Dubai Awards 2023 Season 3 approaches. Presented by the influential Indian Women in Dubai (IWD), this upcoming event is poised to captivate and inspire on an unprecedented scale.

The Indian Women Dubai Awards 2023 Season 3 guarantees a sensational evening brimming with talent, influential personalities, and a deep sense of unity. This year's edition is honoured to welcome distinguished Bollywood luminaries, including the remarkable Sudha Chandran. An award-winning actress who overcame the loss of her leg at 21, Chandran's indomitable spirit continues to inspire the world as she dances today with a Jaipuri foot.

Mark your calendars for this remarkable celebration scheduled for September 17 which aims to recognize the accomplishments of Indian women leaving an indelible mark on Dubai's landscape.

At the core of the Indian Women Dubai Awards lies a mission to empower, connect, and uplift women. Guided by the visionary Reema Mahajan, a leader in women's empowerment and a respected lifestyle influencer, IWD has seamlessly brought together over 60,000 Indian women expatriates in the UAE. This collaborative online community serves as an endless source of inspiration, fostering connections and enabling each member to unleash their boundless potential.

Reflecting on the initiative, Reema Mahajan emphasized, "The overwhelming response to our awards for three consecutive seasons has been humbling. This initiative represents our commitment to empower and celebrate the achievements of Indian women. Rest assured, this year's awards will surpass all previous seasons in grandeur and inspiration."

She added, "We proudly present an event curated by women, for women, as we firmly believe that when women support each other, incredible things happen!"

Awardees span over 30 captivating categories, ranging from visionary artists and pioneering entrepreneurs to impactful social media influencers and dedicated healthcare professionals. The event will cast a luminous spotlight on every facet of female excellence.

Dubai Awards 2023 Season 3 – an event where empowerment knows no boundaries!