Indian paralympic athlete Navdeep Singh goes skydiving in Dubai

Standing on the podium after winning gold in javelin throw at the Paralympic Games paris 2024 was one of the most surreal moments of Navdeep Singh's life. He felt gratitude and pride like never before, he says, when the Indian national anthem played.

Representing India on a world stage provided Navdeep with an opportunity to give hope to his compatriots and inspire them to never give up.

And with that, the Indian paralympic athlete arrived to Dubai to champion another experience - Skydiving. We caught up with him to learn more about his life, the challenges he has faced in the sports world, his experience in Dubai so far, and the message he hopes to give out. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Navdeep, as an athlete with dwarfism, what are some unique challenges you've faced in the sports world, and how have you learned to overcome them?

With my dwarfism, everything in life presents its own unique set of challenges. But I have learnt that it's not about what I can't do but focus on playing to my strengths to find winning solutions. Using this approach, I strategised with my coach to develop a training regime that brought forth the best in me to compete.

You had to rebuild your athletic identity after your back injury. How did you find the courage and resilience to reinvent yourself in a completely new sport?

After my back injury, javelin reignited the passion, I thought I had lost it all. Resilience came from shifting my focus to growth, embracing every challenge, and refusing to give up. Javelin became the reason for my recovery and today it is a constant reminder that with the right mindset, even the toughest setbacks can turn into something extraordinary.

Winning a gold medal at the Paris Paralympics is a huge achievement. What were the most memorable moments of that competition?

The Paris Paralympics was an experience I'll never forget. It was an incredibly proud moment to be able to bring home the award for India. It was a dream come true to fly the flag for the country. Every throw felt like a battle won. Reaching the finals was an incredibly emotional moment and a true testimony to everything I had overcome to get there. The entire experience was a reminder that resilience and determination can take one farther than ever imagined.

Navdeep Singh bagged gold at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024

What message do you hope your victory sends to aspiring athletes back home and across the world?

I hope my victory sends a strong message to aspiring athletes, not just back home but across the world—that challenges don’t define who you are or what you can achieve. It's the effort you put in, the resilience you show, and the spirit you carry that truly matter. No matter the obstacles or setbacks, with dedication, perseverance, and belief in yourself, you can overcome anything. Every step of the journey, whether it’s a small win or a tough moment, contributes to growth. So, I want young athletes to know that their dreams are valid, and it’s their hard work, not the challenges they face, that will ultimately define their success. At the end, when I had the gold medal in my hand I couldn’t remember the challenges anymore.

You’re currently in Dubai and have even taken part in a skydive! How has your time here been so far, and what inspired you to try skydiving?

This is only my second time in the city and I’m getting to truly explore the city for the first time. Dubai has been nothing short of amazing. The city’s energy is infectious, and the views are absolutely stunning both in the day and at night.

Navdeep wants to inspire everyone to not give up

It’s impossible not to feel inspired here. When I heard about Skydive Dubai, one of the most popular skydiving spots in the world, I knew I had to give it a shot. As someone who thrives on new challenges, this felt like the perfect way to see the city from a completely different perspective while stepping out of my comfort zone. The whole experience left me feeling exhilarated and even more connected to the incredible vibe of Dubai.

What similarities do you see between your sport and the experience of skydiving in Dubai, particularly when it comes to the mindset required?

When I throw the javelin, my team and supporters often say it looks like I’m taking flight. That feeling of weightlessness and freedom is something I wanted to experience for myself, which is why skydiving in Dubai felt like the perfect next step. For Navdeep, the initial leap from the plane was the most thrilling and surreal moment While skydiving and competing at the Paralympics may seem worlds apart, they share a common mindset: focus, determination, and trust in the process. In both, preparation is key, and it’s important to stay in the moment. Skydiving gave me that same sense of calm focus I have in competition. The team at Skydive Dubai ensured everything was smooth and safe, allowing me to fully embrace the experience. It wasn’t just about the jump—it was about the freedom, the thrill, and the mindset that I carry with me as an athlete.. What was the most exhilarating or eye-opening part of the skydiving experience? Without a doubt, the initial leap from the plane was the most thrilling and surreal moment. There’s a split second when you’re completely free, taking in the panorama of Dubai from thousands of feet above. Gliding down over the Palm Jumeirah with a bird’s eye view of the iconic skyline, I felt like I was experiencing Dubai’s spirit of adventure firsthand. This is an experience that’s unmatched, and it’s easy to see why Skydive Dubai draws adventurers from around the world. Everyone should do it at least once and I will definitely come back to do it again. Skydiving with a disability comes with unique considerations. How did Skydive Dubai’s focus on safety and inclusivity make this experience accessible and comfortable for you? Skydive Dubai’s focus on safety and inclusivity really made this experience unforgettable for me. They’re known for being incredibly welcoming and easy to approach and from the moment I arrived, I felt like they had every detail covered to ensure I was comfortable and safe. The instructors were amazing—supportive and professional from start to finish, which allowed me to enjoy the experience with complete confidence. It’s clear that Skydive Dubai takes pride in offering a safe, world-class experience for everyone, no matter their background or abilities. ALSO READ: iPhone SE 4 rumoured for March 2025 launch: What to expect from Apple's budget-friendly model Look: Remember 'The Undertaker'? He’s now unveiling kits for a football team