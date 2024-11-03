Indian fashion, entertainment fraternity pays heartfelt homage to Rohit Bal

The passing of renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal has sent shockwaves through the entertainment and fashion communities. Known for his pioneering spirit and artistic legacy, Bal's sudden demise has left a profound impact on friends, colleagues, and admirers.

As news of Rohit Bal's demise spread, celebrities and industry icons paid their heartfelt tributes on social media, highlighting Bal's exceptional contributions and personal warmth.

Supermodel Lakshmi Rana recalls priceless moments with 'Gudda'

Paying tribute to the legendary fashion designer, supermodel Lakshmi Rana walked down memory lane and recalled the priceless moments that she spent with 'Gudda' during their 24-year-long association.

"I had an association with him since the time I started modelling, which was about 24 years back. He is one designer that had an innate ability to connect with anybody he would meet. He was really proud of his Indian textiles and that truly showed in his creation. Gudda was a talented and articulate man. I admire him for so many things," she told ANI.

Lakshmi also talked about Bal's immense love for his models and how he created work opportunities for them.

"His models were his stars. He was really proud of his models.. I learnt so much from him in my career. I have worked with him on so many campaigns and have done so many shows with him," she shared.

One of the most favourite memories of Lakshmi is when she walked for the designer at his iconic show set against the backdrop of the Qutub Minar.

"I will never forget that show, tt was surreal. He showcased his exquisite collection against the backdrop of the Qutub Minar, with the legendary singer Shubha Mudgal performing live. Till today, it has been my favourite show," the model recalled.

Lakshmi last teamed up with Rohit Bal in October 2024 as she got to walk the ramp for him at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week. Unfortunately, it was fated to be Bal's final hurrah on the fashion runway.

"We all were emotional during that show (as Gudda made a comeback after a health scare). It was special. Despite his health issues, he showed up and made a grand comeback," Lakshmi, with heavy heart, bid adieu to Bal.

Lakshmi also penned an emotional note for Rohit Bal on her Instagram account.

"Heartbroken Forever Gudda .... You will be in my heart as the sweetest memory in these 24 years of Fashion. No one like you. Rest in peace my darling Gudds, till we meet again, in a different realm @rohitbalofficial," she posted.

Film stars pour tributes

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a poignant tribute, posting a picture of Bal and writing, "Gone too young, Rest peacefully #RohitBal."

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen also honoured the late designer, sharing a nostalgic photo from one of their collaborative fashion shows. She reflected, "An indomitable spirit and what a pioneer. Rest in peace #RohitBal."