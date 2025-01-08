Honey Rose's sexual harassment case: Indian businessman BoChe arrested

Businessman Boby Chemmanur has been arrested in Kochi, India, media reported. This is in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by Malayalam actress Honey Rose.

BoChe, as the entrepreneur is called, has a case registered against him under non-bailable sections, including Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He was arrested at his estate in Wayanad.

Honey Rose accused Chemmanur of the use of inappropriate language and has called his actions “degrading and distressing”.

Soon after his arrest, Rose was quoted expressing her relief at developments.

After the complaint was made, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the details of the case.

Chemmanur faces charges under non-bailable sections, which could lead to serious legal consequences. The arrest has drawn widespread attention; Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered moral support to the actress. He assured the public that stringent police action would follow. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) also expressed solidarity with Honey Rose.