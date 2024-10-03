Indian actress-politician Roopa Ganguly arrested after protest

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is highest government honour accorded for contributions in the field of cinema
Indian actress, playback singer and politician Roopa Ganguly was on Thursday arrested and taken to Kolkata Police Headquarters, Lalbazar.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was arrested after she took part in a strike on Basdroni Police Station premises, protesting against the death of a schoolboy in Basdroni.
A schoolboy died after being hit by an excavator in Kolkata's Bansdroni.
Speaking to ANI, Ganguly alleged that those involved in the incident were close aides of the local 113-ward TMC counsellor.
"A sad incident happened in the early morning of Mahalaya. A payloader killed a young student of 14 years, when he was going to take his tuition. The original driver was not driving the vehicle. It was a training session happening; locals complained that those 4 boys were drunk, and they are close aides of the local 113-ward TMC counsellor," Ganguly said.
"Police couldn't arrest them throughout the day, I was requesting the police officers to arrest those goons and was quietly protesting by sitting at the Bansdroni police station. For no rhyme or reason, the police arrested me and brought me to the Lalbazar. God knows why they can't arrest the culprits on time but harass common people," she added.
Further details on the circumstance of the student's death are awaited.
