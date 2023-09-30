Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shares intriguing video of his movie ‘L2: Empuraan’

Prithviraj Sukumaran. — File photo

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 6:47 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 6:51 PM

Having recovered from his knee injury after a three-month-long hiatus, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran is all geared up to kickstart the shoot of his highly anticipated directorial ‘L2E – Empuraan’ starring Mohanlal.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj shared an L2E launch video and captioned it, “#L2E - Empuraan. It’s an honour for the ‘L’ team to welcome #LycaProductions to the Malayalam Cinema industry. Jointly produced by #AashirvadCinemas and #LycaProductions, the 2nd instalment of the #LUCIFER franchise starts rolling from 5th Oct 2023.”

As soon as the actor shared the news, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote: “The king is coming to show you what his kingdom.”

The launch video of ‘L2E-Empuraan’ showcases sequences from ‘Lucifer’ and Indrajith Sukumaran was heard saying: ‘He is coming back."

Sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut, 'Lucifer,' starring Mohanlal, ‘L2: Empuraan’ was officially announced in August 2022.

‘L2E – Empuraan’ is going on floors from October 5 with its first official schedule.

The actor also welcomed on board Lyca Productions as they mark their debut in the Malayalam cinema with this magnum opus.

Lyca Productions is the label behind some of the biggest films including ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II’, the upcoming action drama ‘Indian 2’ and the newly released ‘Chandramukhi 2’ amongst others.

Prithviraj had injured himself while filming an action sequence for the film 'Vilayath Buddha'. In June, he informed fans about his injury via social media post.

"Hello! So yes...I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for 'Vilayath Buddha'. Fortunately, I'm in the hands of experts who performed a key hole surgery and I'm now recouping. It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months. Will try my best to use that time constructively, and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action asap. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love," his note read.

ALSO READ:

Helmed by Jayan Nambiyar, 'Vilayath Buddha' also stars Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan in prominent roles.

Apart from that, he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024. He will also be seen in 'Salaar' with Prabhas. The film will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.