Indian actor found dead under mysterious circumstances

Sat 5 Aug 2023

Tamil actor Mohan, popularly known for playing supporting roles in the comedy genre, passed away under mysterious circumstances on Friday.

According to reports, the actor's body was found on a street near Thiruparkundram temple in Madurai.

Sources said the 60-year-old actor had been struggling to find work and was grappling with a financial crisis.

Mohan, who hails from Mettur in Salem district, is also believed to have been struggling to get a firmer foothold in the film industry.

After moving out of his hometown, the actor lived on Main Chariot Road after his financial condition worsened.

According to reports, locals found his body on the road on July 31 and informed the police.

The police said Mohan's body was sent to Madurai Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The actor’s mortal remains will be handed over to his family members for the last rites, after the post-mortem.

Mohan's most popular role was in the 1989 Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Apoorva Sagodharargal'. He played the South superstar's friend in the film.

He also acted in another critically acclaimed film, 'Naan Kadavul', which also starred Arya and Pooja.

