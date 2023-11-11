Indian actor Chandra Mohan passes away at 82

From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana to Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, celebrities made a bee-line to mark the day
Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away after a cardiac arrest at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital on Saturday.
The 82-year-old actor breathed his last on Saturday morning around 9.57 am at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, Jagan, the public relations officer (PRO) of Apollo Hospital, informed.
According to reports, the final farewell and last rites are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on November 13, Monday.
Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as Chandra Mohan, left an indelible mark on the Telugu film industry. Born on May 23, 1943, in Pamidimukkala village in the Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh, he entered the Telugu film industry in 1966 with the release of 'Rangula Ratnam,' for which he won the Nandi award for best actor from the state government.
He acted in a number of films, including 'Shankarabharanam', 'Seethaamalakshmi', 'Padaharella Vayasu', 'Siri Siri Muvva', and 'Chandamama Raave'.
He won two Nandi Awards and one Filmfare Award South.
He was also a cousin of veteran director and Dada Sahab Phalke award winner K Vishwanath.
He is survived by his wife, Jalandhara, and two daughters.
ALSO READ:
From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana to Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, celebrities made a bee-line to mark the day
Videographer Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer, who has shot wedding videos of Bollywood A-listers, on capturing hearts through this cameras
The performance is slated to take place in January
Investigation against the singer and rapper comes amid ongoing crackdown on illegal narcotics
Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in his new avatar as he wore a green kurta with jeans and a sweater vest
Shah Rukh's birthday bash was a star-studded affair attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more
Perry — known for his role as Chandler Bing — wanted to be remembered as someone who lifted others struggling with substance abuse even more than his sitcom stardom
He took to Instagram to say that the allegations against him were false