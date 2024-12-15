Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73: Reports

Zakir Hussain during Live on Nirvana 2017, at Dubai Tennis Stadium.-Photo: KT file

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday, said multiple unconfirmed Indian media reports.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha, admitted to a hospital in San Francisco earlier in the day.

Earlier this year, the celebrated musician won three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards held in the United States. He received the prestigious award in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category for his work on 'Pashto'.

Earlier, Ustad Zakir Hussain, along with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, announced the 'As We Speak' India tour. Scheduled for January 2025, the tour promises to captivate audiences with a fusion of diverse musical influences.