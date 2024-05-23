India: Shah Rukh Khan discharged from hospital, returns to Mumbai

Photo: AFP file

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 8:52 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and AbRam, returned to Mumbai on Thursday after being discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital.

Earlier in the day, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared a post on her X account giving health updates to Shah Rukh Khan fans.

She wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers — he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad due to dehydration and heat stroke.