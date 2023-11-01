Pregnant Malayalam actress Priya dies of heart attack at 35

Indian TV star was undergoing regular pregnancy check-ups when she suffered a cardiac arrest

Popular Malayalam television actress Priya died on Wednesday after a heart attack. The 35-year-old was eight months pregnant and was undergoing regular pregnancy check-ups at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in the southern Indian state of Kerala when she suffered a fatal heart attack, according to Indian media reports.

Her newborn is being cared for in the intensive care unit, the reports added. Priya survived by her mother, daughter, and husband Saravanan.

Actor Kishor Satya, her former colleague, shared the news of her demise to her fans through Instagram. As per Satya, Priya had no other health issues that could have led to the cardiac arrest.

In a heartfelt post, originally written in Malayalam, he said, “Her mother and husband are inconsolable. How do I comfort them? I don’t understand why they have to face such cruelty though they are God-fearing people. So many unanswered questions.”

The actor concluded the note, praying the family find comfort. “How can we comfort the family of someone who died so young? She was just 35 years old. Hope her mother and husband will have the strength to withstand this loss.”

Priya was a known figure in the Malayalam television industry. She gained recognition for her role in the romantic TV show Karuthamuthu. The show became the second longest-running television soap opera on Malayalam television. Kishor Sathya worked with Priya on the same show.

After getting married, Priya, who was also a doctor, took a sabbatical from acting. The Manorama website reported that Priya was pursuing an MD and was working at the PRS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. She is survived by her mother, daughter, and husband Saravanan.

Priya’s death comes a day after the death of another Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon. Menon, 34, was found dead at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram in the southern Indian state of Kerala, leading to speculation that she might have died by suicide. The Kerala police are investigating her death.

