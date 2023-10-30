UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Malayalam actress found dead in her apartment

The 35-year-old was known for her roles in City of God and other movies

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
by

Web Desk

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM

Last updated: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM

Malayalam TV and movie actress Renjusha Menon was found dead in her apartment on Monday morning.

According to Indian media reports, the 35-year-old was found hanging in the Thiruvananthapuram flat she shared with her husband.

Menon was known for her roles in the movies City of God and Marykkondoru Kanjaadu, as well as many television serials.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Entertainment