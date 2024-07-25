India Couture Week: UAE actor Taha Shah turns showstopper for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Bollywood actor Taha Shah Badussha. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 2:11 PM

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the veterans of the Indian fashion industry, returned to India Couture Week on Wednesday with a grand opening show.

The runway at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi was lit up with models walking the ramp in exquisite ensembles from the celebrated designer duo's younger brands, Asal and Mard.

To make their show more appealing, they added a touch of music and dance to it.

Akshay and IP curated the song for the show, which was enough to enthrall the audience. In fact, they both appeared on the runway and sang live, evoking a loud cheer from the audience.

There was one more surprise in store for Delhiites. The designers brought Bollywood glam to their show by making Heeramandi fame Taha Shah Badussha and actress Wamiqa Gabbi as their muses.

Bollywood actors Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah Badussha. (Photo by AFP)

Wamiqa opened the show in an ivory trail lehenga from the 'Botanical Bloom' line, featuring Resham embroidery with ivory silk threads highlighted with pearls and crystals. She closed the show as a regal bride in a red lehenga from the 'Bridal Gota' collection, handcrafted with Gota, Zardozi and encrusted with crystals.

With this show, Gabbi marked her debut on runway.

Badussha was in an olive silk tissue-long kurta sparkling with crystal-encrusted flying birds. It was paired with brocade flared pants.

In another appearance, he donned brocade pants with a dramatic textile drape adorned in Zardozi embroidery. His ensemble was finished with a matching Zardozi belt.

Badussha said, "It's an honour for me. It's like a dream. I will always be grateful...Their creativity is a constant source of inspiration. Mard by Abu Sandeep immersed me in a glamorous universe, enhancing my style with unmatched elegance and flair."