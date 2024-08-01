E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India Couture Week 2024: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna dazzle as showstoppers

They walked the runway for Falguni Shane Peacock

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna (right) and actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo by AFP)
Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna (right) and actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 12:40 PM

Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 12:42 PM

The grand finale of India Couture Week 2024 on July 31 was marked by an enchanting display of elegance and glamour, with Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna gracing the runway as showstoppers for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.

Mandanna turned heads in an ivory lehenga adorned with intricate sequins and beadwork.


The lehenga featured a drop-beaded shoulder design on the blouse and was complemented by a gracefully draped long veil.

Her look was completed with open, flowing hair and a smokey eye makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.


The traditional jewellery, including a delicate mang teeka and hath panja, added a touch of classic elegance to her ensemble.

Kaushal, on the other hand, embraced a regal aura with his pale golden dust sherwani, embellished with heavy sequined embroidery.

The outfit was paired with powder-golden ivory pants and matching loafers.

Falguni Shane Peacock, celebrating two decades of redefining Indian couture, showcased their latest collection, Rang Mahal, at the event.

This collection was a vibrant homage to India's rich cultural tapestry and architectural grandeur.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment