India Couture Week 2024: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna dazzle as showstoppers

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna (right) and actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 12:40 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 12:42 PM

The grand finale of India Couture Week 2024 on July 31 was marked by an enchanting display of elegance and glamour, with Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna gracing the runway as showstoppers for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.

Mandanna turned heads in an ivory lehenga adorned with intricate sequins and beadwork.

The lehenga featured a drop-beaded shoulder design on the blouse and was complemented by a gracefully draped long veil.

Her look was completed with open, flowing hair and a smokey eye makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

The traditional jewellery, including a delicate mang teeka and hath panja, added a touch of classic elegance to her ensemble.

Kaushal, on the other hand, embraced a regal aura with his pale golden dust sherwani, embellished with heavy sequined embroidery.

The outfit was paired with powder-golden ivory pants and matching loafers.