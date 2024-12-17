India celebrates Raj Kapoor, the greatest showman

Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor (L) and Karishma Kapoor during an event marking the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Indian actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor in Mumbai on December 13, 2024. Photo: AFP

As India commemorates Raj Kapoor’s 100th birthday, his legacy is celebrated nationwide with a retrospective of 10 iconic films, screened in 40 cities and 135 cinemas. Family members like Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Randhir Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, along with Bollywood stars such as Rekha and Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan paid tribute to the legendary filmmaker at a Mumbai event on December 13.

Ranbir was seen with a moustache, likely part of his look for the upcoming film Love and War, where he stars alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Bhatt looked breathtaking in a flowing white saree with floral print, adding elegance to the occasion.

The Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to invite him to the celebrations marking Raj’s 100th birth anniversary. Modi also honoured him, calling him a “visionary filmmaker, actor, and the eternal showman”, acknowledging his lasting influence on Indian cinema and his global impact on generations of filmmakers and actors.

Over the past century, Bollywood has seen countless directors and actors including Guru Dutt, Bimal Roy, and Mehboob Khan, but why is it that Raj remains a standout figure even decades after his passing? It was his ability to blend popular cinema with poetic artistry, and his skill in balancing his roles as actor and director. He transformed the common man into a symbol of extraordinary success. His characters, particularly the iconic “tramp”, resonated deeply with audiences because they embodied the dreams, struggles, and aspirations of the everyday person, making him a beloved figure in both Indian cinema and abroad.

In his films Aawara and Shree 420, he donned ankle-length trousers, a patched overcoat, and bowler hat to create the character of Raju, the tramp. Through Raju, Kapoor infused a lyrical passion that resonated deeply with the nation. The Indian audience embraced Raju because they saw themselves in him. Raj perfectly captured the 1950s quest for national identity, with Raju becoming a symbol of post-independence India’s innocence and struggles.

In Shree 420, Raju is torn between two women—Vidya (Nargis), symbolising knowledge, and Maya (Nadira), representing illusion. Similarly, in Aawara, Raju must choose between Jagga, the force of evil, and Rita, the force of salvation. This mirrors the dilemma of the new Indian republic, caught between Nehruvian socialism and the allure of flashy capitalism. His direction turned the world of the common man into a microcosm of Indian society, portraying human aspirations in the most relatable way. In songs like Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi from Aawara, where he sings, “Mujhko yeh na chahiye ... mujhko chahiye bahar [I don’t want this; I want Spring],” Kapoor’s films became a powerful representation of the small man dreaming big.

Born Ranbir Raj Kapoor to actor Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj had little to mark him for greatness early on. He failed his matriculation exam and began his career working behind the scenes on Dilip Kumar’s Jwar Bhata. He was assigned menial tasks like sweeping floors and acting as a clapper boy. At one point, the director, Kidar Sharma, slapped him when he messed up a task. However, Sharma gave Raj his first break as a lead actor in Neel Kamal (1947).

Raj directed Aag (1948), a stark, experimental film inspired by German expressionism, which challenged traditional storytelling. However, his rise to stardom came with Andaz (1949), where his performance as Nargis’ jealous husband earned him widespread attention. That same year, he directed the musical Barsaat (1949), solidifying his place among the industry’s top stars alongside Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand.

With films like Aawara (1951) and Shree 420 (1955), Raj’s fame reached new heights. Aawara became a massive hit in Russia, and even Chinese leader Mao Zedong called it his favourite film. His on-screen romance with Nargis, reflected in famous songs like Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua Hai, mirrored their real-life love story and remains iconic.

After Nargis’ departure from his life, Raj’s films continued, but the loss of his real-life muse was felt. His portrayal of the tramp character continued in films like Anari (1959), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1961), and Mera Naam Joker (1970), the latter being an autobiographical, self-reflective film that was both a commercial failure and a critical statement.

Raj made a successful comeback as a director with Bobby (1973) and later explored complex human relationships in Sangam (1964). Despite his artistic ambitions, his film Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), focusing on soul over body, was overshadowed by the focus on Zeenat Aman’s physicality.

Raj’s later films like Prem Rog (1982), dealing with widow remarriage, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which presented a metaphor of purity lost to corruption, continued his legacy as a filmmaker with a nationalistic vision. Before his death, Raj experienced the satisfaction of a critically acclaimed blockbuster.

What made Raj truly unique was his ability to reach both the head and the heart, blending emotional storytelling with a deep sense of social consciousness. His films made audiences see themselves in the characters he portrayed, leaving a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Little known facts about Raj Kapoor’s life:

1. He wanted to make a film called Make Up Utaro [Take off the make-up], about stars’ obsession with staying young.

2. He founded RK Films at 24 and became the youngest director with Aag (1948).

3.A scene from the 1949 film Barsaat, featuring Raj holding Nargis in one arm and a violin in the other, was chosen as the basis for the logo of R. K. Films.

4.Sunil Dutt rescued Nargis from a fire on the set of Mother India, while Raj Kapoor did not. Nargis would go on to marry Sunil, leaving Raj heartbroken.