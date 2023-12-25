Look: Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with husband Ranbir Kapoor and family

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 1:35 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 1:41 PM

Finally, the inside pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas celebrations at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's residence are out. Undoubtedly, their latest lovey-dovey moment stole our attention.

Taking to Instagram, Alia treated fans with a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her loved ones.

In one of the pictures, Alia and Ranbir can be seen seated on the couch, sharing a romantic moment. Ranbir was seen holding Alia in his arms and planting a kiss on her cheek.

All smiles as Alia posed with Soni and Shaheen. She also gave a glimpse of her Christmas tree which featured a nod to her daughter Raha.

Alia and Ayan Mukerji posed for a selfie.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much..merry merry christmas & happy happy always"

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen arriving together in a car along with Shaheen Bhatt on Sunday.

The Brahmastra actors arrived at the party wearing their best outfits. Alia looked gorgeous in a lime-coloured frilled dress. How can we miss her cute reindeer hairband?

Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for casual-yet-stylish look. He wore a beige-hued pant with a white T-shirt and a black waistcoat.

A mini Brahmastra reunion also happened at the party as Ranbir, Alia were joined by Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next Jigra.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of Animal, which hit theatres on December 1. He will be next seen in the Animal sequel.

