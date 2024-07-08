E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

In love with a ghost? What makes Pakistani drama Barzakh's theme unique

Barzakh, that will air on ZEE5 Global from July 19, stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 1:15 PM

It's been a week since the trailer of Barzakh dropped on the Internet. The series, directed by Asim Abbasi (of Cake and Churails fame), marks the return of Fawad Khan on small screen after he delivered the PKR100 crore hit The Legend of Maula Jatt. Fans will also turn nostalgic about his pairing with Sanam Saeed with whom Fawad was last seen in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, one of the most popular dramas on Pakistani television.

Barzakh, that will air on ZEE5 Global from July 19, has everything going for it. But the biggest trump card for the limited series appears to be its plot.


A 76-year-old patriarch, Jafar Khanzada (JK), lives a reclusive life in the Land of Nowhere, a mountain valley known for its mythical history and shamanic roots. He runs a tourist resort with the support of his female manager, Scheherezade. Now on the cusp of dementia, JK resolutely announces his ‘third and final wedding’ to the first true love of his life, a girl that he has pined for, for over half a century, but is considered long dead by everyone else. His estranged sons arrive to hesitantly join in the celebrations. JK prepares for his odyssey of love, and the stage between life and death is set for a perfect storm, that will change this family, and these lands, forever.

Asim Abbasi is one of the most exciting talents to come out from Pakistan. As a filmmaker he is unafraid of exploring new themes, and the trailer of Barzakh proves that he has taken another leap with the six-episode series. The show has been shot in the picturesque location of Hunza Valley. Although based in a fictional land, the myths, customs and traditions of Gilgit-Baltistan where the series is based will play an important role here, given the region’s rich history beliefs and folklore around fairies and otherworldly creatures.


ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment