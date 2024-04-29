Imran Khan to return in uncle Aamir Khan's 'Happy Patel'

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 6:23 PM

Bollywood heartthrob Imran Khan is set to make a comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of nine years, alongside his uncle Aamir Khan, according to a report in Outlook.

Their collaboration, titled ‘Happy Patel,’ is a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by Vir Das, the film marks his feature film directorial debut. Mona Singh joins the cast, with rumours swirling about Aamir Khan's cameo.

Imran's return follows the shelving of a web series project, making ‘Happy Patel’ a fitting choice for his comeback. The film promises a fresh yet familiar setting, reminiscent of Imran's earlier successful ventures.

Shooting has commenced in Goa, with details about the female lead yet to be revealed. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on the project, which aims to deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience akin to Imran's past work.

