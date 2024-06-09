E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Imran Khan opens up about heartbreak, depression

Says his divorce from Vantika Malik left him as 'a husk of a human being'

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Bollywood actor Imran Khan. (Photo by AFP)
Bollywood actor Imran Khan. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 12:16 PM

It’s not easy to wade out of crippling depression, but Bollywood actor Imran Khan has done just that - and now he's ready to talk about it.

Khan, who has worked in movies such as Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, was quoted by storytelling platform Humans of Bombay talking about the fallout of his divorce. He said, "When I separated [from Vantika Malik] in 2019, I was at my weakest—emotionally and physically. I'd say, I would describe it as a husk of a human being. Brushing my teeth and taking a shower was a monumental ask. I didn't know if I could do that. I couldn't even get myself out of bed, I would stay in my pyjamas, turn the doorbell off, lock the door and just vegetate.”


“I did have parental duties, we split custody, so Thursdays to Sundays, my daughter would be with me. So on the days that she [was] with me, it [didn't] matter how weak I [felt]. Whatever it is, you have to get out there,” he added.

He has since come out the other side. In March this year, he made his relationship with Lekha Washington official while talking to Vogue. He told Vogue at the time, "The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019."


ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment