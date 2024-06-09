Imran Khan opens up about heartbreak, depression

Bollywood actor Imran Khan. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 12:16 PM

It’s not easy to wade out of crippling depression, but Bollywood actor Imran Khan has done just that - and now he's ready to talk about it.

Khan, who has worked in movies such as Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, was quoted by storytelling platform Humans of Bombay talking about the fallout of his divorce. He said, "When I separated [from Vantika Malik] in 2019, I was at my weakest—emotionally and physically. I'd say, I would describe it as a husk of a human being. Brushing my teeth and taking a shower was a monumental ask. I didn't know if I could do that. I couldn't even get myself out of bed, I would stay in my pyjamas, turn the doorbell off, lock the door and just vegetate.”

“I did have parental duties, we split custody, so Thursdays to Sundays, my daughter would be with me. So on the days that she [was] with me, it [didn't] matter how weak I [felt]. Whatever it is, you have to get out there,” he added.