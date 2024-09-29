E-Paper

IIFA 2024: Who wore what on the green carpet?

Bollywood stars turned the glam quotient up to 11

by

Shihab
Shah Rukh Khan (KT Photos: Shihab)
Shah Rukh Khan (KT Photos: Shihab)

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 7:53 PM

Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 8:11 PM

Award shows are famous for the cool looks you see on the red (or green carpet), and on September 28, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) did not disappoint.

Indian actors, producers, directors and their fans walked the green carpet on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.


Prabhu Deva
Prabhu Deva
Badshah
Badshah
Taha Shah Badussha
Taha Shah Badussha
Amrin Qureshi
Amrin Qureshi
Jeeva
Jeeva
A.R.Rahman
A.R.Rahman
Rekha
Rekha
Daggubati Venkatesh
Daggubati Venkatesh
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Vivek Oberoi with his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi with his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi
Rakul Prit Singh
Rakul Prit Singh
Karan Aujla
Karan Aujla
Lulia Vantur
Lulia Vantur
Kusha Kapila
Kusha Kapila
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
CT280924-SK-IIFAAbdu Rozik, at IIFA Utsavam 2024 , YAS Island Abu Dhabi. Photo by Shihab
CT280924-SK-IIFAAbdu Rozik, at IIFA Utsavam 2024 , YAS Island Abu Dhabi. Photo by Shihab
Vijay Verma
Vijay Verma
Bobby Deol and Taniya
Bobby Deol and Taniya
Honey Singh
Honey Singh
CT280924-SK-IIFANushrratt BharucchaIndian actress, at IIFA Utsavam 2024 , YAS Island Abu Dhabi. Photo by Shihab
CT280924-SK-IIFANushrratt BharucchaIndian actress, at IIFA Utsavam 2024 , YAS Island Abu Dhabi. Photo by Shihab
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

Shihab

