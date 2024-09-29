IIFA 2024: Who wore what on the green carpet?

Watch: Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi surprises fans with a rap performance ahead of IIFA Awards 2024
The actor, who recently dropped the single 'Ittefaq', shared the stage with 'Challeya' singer Shilpa Rao
Award shows are famous for the cool looks you see on the red (or green carpet), and on September 28, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) did not disappoint.
Indian actors, producers, directors and their fans walked the green carpet on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
ALSO READ:
The actor, who recently dropped the single 'Ittefaq', shared the stage with 'Challeya' singer Shilpa Rao
Fame is a double-sided coin, she explains
Bollywood celebrities have gathered in Abu Dhabi for the grand award show
IIFA Utsavam 2024 celebrates the rich and diverse legacy of South Indian cinema
The awards show in Abu Dhabi celebrates all things South Indian cinema
As tickets for the original date in the Emirates sold out quickly, three additional shows were announced by the organisers
She was 89 years old when she passed away, her sons confirmed
Smith was one of the few actors to win the treble of an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony