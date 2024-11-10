'Ice Age 6' in the works with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah returning

A still from 2012's 'Ice Age: Continental Drift'

Actors Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, and Queen Latifah have shared an update with their fans about the sequel of the animated film franchise Ice Age, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The stars, who have been a part of previous films, shared that Ice Age 6 is in the works.

In a video shown at D23 Brazil, which was shared on Disney's social media handle, Romano can be seen shivering in the cold and saying, "Ray Romano here with some big news! Wow, it's cold in here. Did the AC break or something?"

At the same time, Latifah called Romano and said, "Hey Ray, ready to give the big announcement? I see you got my gift. I thought it would be fun," as snow began to fall on the soundstage. Romano then reveals that "Ice Age 6 is coming to theatres."

Leguizamo added, "The Herd is back, baby! I gotta call everybody I know."