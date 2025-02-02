Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film 'Nadaaniyan' also features Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be seen making his acting debut in the film Nadaaniyan, made under Karan Johar's banner, Dharma Productions.

In the romantic movie, Ibrahim shares screen space with actors Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and Jugal Hansraj among others. Khushi Kapoor is the female lead in the film, which will be released on Netflix.

Nadaaniyan is a "young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya (Khushi), a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love."

On Saturday, the streaming giant shared the first look poster of Khushi and Ibrahim.