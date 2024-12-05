'I was told I looked old at 23': Parul Gulati on battling beauty standards; launching Nish Hair in Dubai

At just 30 years old, Indian actress, entrepreneur, and model Parul Gulati has already worn many hats. Known for her work in Punjabi films and TV shows, Gulati has also made her mark as the founder of Nish Hair, a hair extensions brand that has empowered women across India.

Now, Nish Hair has arrived in Dubai, a milestone for the actress who faced her share of struggles navigating societal beauty standards and career pressures in the entertainment industry.

Battling beauty standards

In an industry obsessed with youth and perfection, Gulati, an up-and-coming Bollywood actor, found herself dealing with some tough realities. Having started her career at 17, by the time she was 23, she was being told she looked "too old" and began facing rejections for roles—a harsh reminder of the industry's fixation on beauty standards.

“By the time I was 23, I was told I’m too old. I wasn’t getting the kind of roles I wanted. Back then, if you hadn’t made it in your early 20s, your chances of making it later were slim,” she recalls. Faced with diminishing opportunities, she resorted to drastic measures.

“I chopped my hair because I thought short hair would make me look younger. But then I was told that ‘heroine hair’ had to be long. It was so contradictory,” she says, laughing now but acknowledging the toll it took.

Auditions came with stinging critiques. “I’ve been told my nose is too big or my voice is too nasal. Some things are out of your control, like the shape of your nose. I felt so defeated,” she shares. Yet, it was this constant scrutiny that eventually spurred her entrepreneurial venture.

The birth of Nish Hair

While searching for hair extensions to conform to the industry's beauty norms, Gulati realised how inaccessible they were. "I was told the heroine has long hair," Parul recalls. "So, I started looking for hair extensions, but I couldn't find them easily accessible or affordable. Extensions were either exorbitantly priced or unavailable in most countries, including India. I decided to make my own, initially just for myself,” she says.

Her creation quickly caught on. “I genuinely thought I’d only cater to the industry, but then I realized the market for just actresses was small. So, I turned it into a mass-market brand,” she explains. Today, Nish Hair caters to diverse needs, from style to necessity.

The brand’s ethos is deeply personal for Gulati, who interacts with customers experiencing hair loss. “Some women come to me thinking they need extensions, but I remind them of the beauty they already have. My goal is to make people feel confident—whether through my products or my words,” she says.

'Being on Shark Tank was a turning point'

Appearing on Shark Tank India marked a major turning point in Parul Gulati’s entrepreneurial journey. The platform gave her brand, Nish Hair, a massive boost in visibility and credibility, reaching audiences she never thought possible.

“Shark Tank helped me break into households I couldn’t have accessed through social media alone,” she shares. “Men, who aren’t typically my target audience, started bringing their wives and sisters to check out my products. That kind of impact was incredible—it made Nish Hair a household name.”

While the show didn’t deliver overnight success in terms of sales, it instilled trust in her brand. “Hair extensions aren’t an impulsive purchase; people want to think about it, talk to someone, and understand the product. Shark Tank gave them that faith in what I’m offering,” Gulati explains.

The experience also honed her business acumen, pushing her to think bigger and connect with consumers on a deeper level. Today, Nish Hair stands as a testament to how a blend of passion, persistence, and a little help from a popular TV show can turn a personal need into a thriving business.

Finding self-acceptance

Gulati’s entrepreneurial journey also gave her a new perspective on beauty and self-worth. “By 24, I realised this cycle of trying to meet impossible beauty standards would never end. It was liberating to stop and say, ‘This is how I choose to be.’”

Social media, she notes, has amplified these pressures for younger generations. “It’s scary to think that pre-teens in Sephora are buying retinol because they think it’ll help them age better. Kids need to just be kids,” she says, expressing concern for the growing beauty obsession among teenagers.

Still, Gulati believes platforms like Instagram can also be a force for good. “There are amazing creators advocating for self-acceptance. Seeing them inspired me to embrace myself, and I hope Nish Hair inspires others to do the same,” she shares.

Launching in Dubai

Dubai was a natural next step for Nish Hair, given its diverse demographic. “Indian and Pakistani audiences are concentrated here, and Arab women are also interested in these products. It’s a great mix. Plus, Dubai’s water is hard, which leads to hair thinning, so there’s a genuine need,” she explains. Her innovative hair toppers, designed to mimic natural scalps, have already garnered attention. “People come to me even before the store officially opens to see this product,” she says with pride. The journey to Dubai, however, was anything but smooth. Gulati’s foray into the UAE market tested her resilience. “Starting or expanding your business is never easy. I cried in the bathroom more times than I can count. The paperwork, the permissions—it was overwhelming. But I learned to stay hands-on and adapt to the process and it’s most definitely worth it,” she admits. A legacy beyond extensions For Gulati, Nish Hair is more than just a brand—it’s a way to help women feel confident and empowered. “I’m proud to be one of the first to openly talk about hair loss and actually offer solutions,” she says. But even with her achievements, she’s honest about having tough days. “At 30, I’m way more confident than I was at 23, but I still have moments where I cry in a corner,” she admits with a laugh. While running Nish Hair keeps her busy, Gulati hasn’t left the entertainment world behind. “I’m currently shooting for a web series, and one of my Punjabi music videos just released—it’s super exciting!” she shares. From a small-town girl in Haryana to a successful entrepreneur in Dubai, Gulati’s journey shows just how far resilience and self-belief can take you. “Self-love is important, and this is how I choose to be,” she says—a simple but powerful reminder for anyone striving to embrace who they are. As Nish Hair makes its mark in Dubai, it carries Gulati’s message of self-acceptance, inspiring women to embrace their individuality. somya@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: Best-selling author Robin Sharma reveals the billionaire mindset and how to become 'unkillable' 'Mental health is still not understood': Arjun Kapoor talks 'Singham', success and second chances