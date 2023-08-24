'I was fired', says security guard who went viral for singing along at Taylor Swift concert

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 3:46 PM

A security guard who went viral for singing along with Taylor Swift at her concert in June, has said that he was fired from the job for asking fans to take photos of him with the pop star.

A video of Calvin Denker was shared widely on TikTok in June this year where he was seen vibing to Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ while on duty as the singer performed. The concert, held at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, was part of Swift’s Eras Tour.

The security guard had his back facing the singer when someone from the crowd recorded a video of him enjoying the music. The video was posted on TikTok.

Following this, Denker uploaded a video on TikTok sharing his experience of working at Swift’s concert and how he got the idea of getting pictured with the star.

“After night one, I was realising how close Taylor Swift was getting to me, so I really wanted to get a photo to document it,” said Denker.

According to the New York Post, Denker was not allowed to look at the performance or use his phone during the concert as per the policy of Best Crowd Management, the security company that hired him.

However, he had another plan to get a photo with the singer. Denker said in the video that he handed out notes to the fans “that said I wasn’t allowed to have my phone out, but if Taylor Swift comes right behind me, please take a photo of me and text it to my number”. He said he gave the laminated notes to “a couple of people in the front row”.

Denker managed to get the pictures but said, in a follow-up TikTok video posted last week, that he was sacked from the job for breaking the security company’s rules.

“The company said that they had a rule against taking photos with any of the performers, and the main issue that they had was with my follow-up video where I said I handed out pieces of paper to the people in front of me to ask to be sent photos that I made my way into,” Denker explained.

Denker also said that the HR of the company could not tell exactly what he did wrong as he “didn’t do anything beyond asking for photos”.

Denker told the Independent that he worked at Swift’s concert in Minneapolis on June 23 and June 24. Denker shared that after a video where he can be seen handing out notes to fans went viral, he received a call from HR. Denker was told that his employer objected to the act.

“I was certainly aware that I couldn’t have my phone out while working and I recognised that being security, it was an absolute “no” to document anything backstage,” Denker said.

Denker added that he offered to delete the TikTok videos and promised to not repeat what he did. However, Denker said when he got a chance to work at an Ed Sheeran concert on August 12, he was fired before he could even finish the shift, added the Independent report.

“I don’t hold a grudge against my former security company because I recognise where they’re coming from. As a whole, it seems very unprofessional to be singing and dancing as a security guard. It looks like you’re obviously distracted and not doing your job,” Denker said.

Denker added that it was still unfair to dismiss him when he “gave them many alternative ways to handle the situation, from promising to never do it again to deleting my TikToks”.

“I still think that handing out the pieces of paper was an okay thing to do,” Denker said.

