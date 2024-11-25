'I thank her immensely': Why Abhishek Bachchan is grateful to wife Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan is in the news for collaborating with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for I Want To Talk. Recently, while promoting the film, Abhishek Bachchan thanked wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for beings a hands-on parent. "I am very lucky that I get to go out and make movies, knowing that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya. And I thank her immensely for that," Abhishek said during an interview. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar added, "That's a huge sacrifice that a mother has done to just to be with you, and be present."

Lately, rumours of a rift between the couple have been doing the rounds. It began during the Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant wedding when Aishwarya and Aaradhya entered the celebrations separately. Ever since, the public scrutiny on the couple has intensified, with various stories doing the rounds on what could have gone wrong. Aishwarya was also seen celebrating daughter Aaradhya's birthday with many netizens wondering why Abhishek was missing from the photographs posted by the former Miss World on Instagram. Amid the rumours, Abhishek's statement is reassuring for the millions of fans of the star couple who have been rooting for them.