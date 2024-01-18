'I had always wanted to propose to my lover in a Bollywood way'

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 5:35 PM

Pakistani supermodel, actor and fashion entrepreneur Hasnain Lehri, hit the popularity charts when he unexpectedly proposed to to co-star Loujain Adada in the finale of the Netflix series Dubai Bling’s latest season. In a conversation with City Times, Lehri talks of his glamorous career and how his on-screen ladylove in the series Loujain Adada, has been his off-screen love too.

You straddle two worlds - being a successful businessman and then belong to the world of high fashion in Pakistan.

I am from Balochistan and continue to be a successful businessman in the fashion industry, having won numerous awards, including five Lux Style Awards, Hum Style Awards, Pakistan International Screen Awards, and other accolades. My family is well-known in Pakistan for their construction business, has been my source of strength and support. After completing my graduation, I decided to venture into the fashion industry, securing my big break with my very first campaign in Pakistan. Gratefully, God has been kind, and I've become one of Pakistan’s most popular artists. I've graced the covers of several magazines and was honoured as one of the Top 100 Sexiest Asian Men in a poll conducted by Eastern Eye.

You made your web debut with Dubai Bling ? How did the Netflix series happen?

I'm a very private person, and the idea of Dubai Bling was never on my radar. When Loujain presented the concept that the Netflix team wanted us together on the show, I was a little apprehensive because I value my privacy. My mother suggested that I be a real man and support her in the show. Although I've never done a reality show and hadn't met the other cast members before (I'm quite shy personally), I decided to go for it. Modelling and appearing on a reality show are two different things, and despite my shyness, I embraced the opportunity.

If you ask me, it was a lovely experience meeting these wonderful people. When I saw Loujain looking gorgeous in the show, my Bollywood-loving side emerged. I had always wanted to propose to my lover in a Bollywood way, and I'm very proud of it. When my mother watched the show, she laughed and told me, “You're too filmy,” and trust me, I am all that when I'm in love. Let's blame it on the plethora of Shah Rukh Khan's movies. I love him and he has defined romance to a whole generation of people across the world.

Both Loujain and you have suffered loss. Do you think grief binds you? How did you connect ?

I have met thousands of beautiful women because my field is full of beautiful, independent , and famous women. However, what made me lean towards Loujain was her dignity, self-respect, and her care towards her children. She is a glamorous woman, but deep down, she is a great homemaker and mom. More than love, we have a huge amount of respect towards each other. She also respects me for the self-made man I am. Loujain told me from the beginning that it's not easy for her to enter a relationship, and I always told her to take her time as there is no hurry. This connection is pure, and daily I thank Allah, the Almighty (Peace Be Upon Him) to have brought me the best in the world.

So, the romance wasn’t a gimmick?

Not at all, I come from a very strict and conservative Baloch family. We take relationships very seriously, and I have worked really hard to reach where I am today. I want to be known for my work, not for my relationships or gimmicks. If you watch the show, you will see how vulnerable I was and how I expressed myself. I have never done anything like this for any woman. I don't care what people think; I know my intention, and God is the best judge. Time will tell. I am accountable to my family and Loujain; they know who I am, and that's all that matters."