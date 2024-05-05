E-Paper

'I explained that work was important too': Kareena Kapoor Khan on imparting values to son Taimur

The actor revealed how she balances work commitments with family time, ensuring her children understand the importance of both

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 6:49 PM

Last updated: Sun 5 May 2024, 7:07 PM

At a UN event in New Delhi, newly appointed UNICEF National Ambassador for India, Kareena Kapoor Khan, opened up about the challenges of instilling values of respect and equality in her two young sons, Taimur, 7 and Jeh, 3.

Sharing insights into her parenting journey, Kapoor Khan revealed how she balances work commitments with family time, ensuring her children understand the importance of both. She recounted a recent interaction with Taimur, where he expressed a desire for her presence despite her work commitments.


Kapoor Khan said, "I explained to him that work is important too, and I promise to come back and give him more time." She emphasised the significance of setting an example of equality in the household, with both parents balancing work responsibilities. Kapoor Khan stressed the importance of respectful communication between parents, as children learn by observation.

Reflecting on her new role as UNICEF ambassador, Kapoor Khan expressed her dedication to advocating for children's rights, particularly focusing on early childhood development, healthcare, education, and gender equality. She reiterated her commitment to creating a nurturing environment where every child has the opportunity to thrive.


