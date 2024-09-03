'I am safe': AP Dhillon after reports of gun firing outside his Canada home surface online

Canadian rapper AP Dhillon (Photo by AFP)

Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon on Tuesday assured his fans that "he is safe" after shots were reportedly fired outside his home in Vancouver.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Brown Munde hitmaker posted a note in which he thanked his well-wishers for reaching out to him. However, he did not mention details regarding the alleged incident.

"I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything (folded hands emoji). Peace and love to all," AP Dhillon wrote.

AP Dhillon rose to fame with the chart-topping hit Brown Munde (2020). His other popular songs include Excuses, With You, Toxic, Tere Te, Spaceship, Insane and True Stories.

Recently, he collaborated with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the song Old Money. In the track's video, he shared screen space with Khan.

Notably, in April, two men on a bike opened fire outside Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.

On June 4, a four-member team, including an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch, visited Khan's house to record statements from Khan and his brother Arbaaz. Both brothers were questioned for six hours in total.

The probe revealed that Salman Khan was at home on the day of the firing and had slept late after attending a party. In his statement, the actor recounted that the sound of a bullet which hit his flat's balcony woke him up. "I went to the balcony to check and looked outside but did not see anyone," he said. Six men have been arrested in Khan's firing case so far.