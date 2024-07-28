Huma Qureshi receives cutest birthday wish from bestie Sonakshi Sinha

He woke up to a pop on April 14 only to find out that shots had been fired
Actor Huma Qureshi, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, received a cute wish from her best friend forever Sonakshi Sinha.
On Sunday, Sinha took to her Instagram account to share a special post.
In the picture, the two friends can be seen laughing hysterically while posing together.
Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to this crazy HUMA-n."
Sinha recently wed Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai. And at the time Qureshi had posted her congratulations on social media. She had written: "Two most different personalities ... two unique souls .... But ... together you fit perfectly. I'm so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story .. my friends are now husband and wife @aslisona @iamzahero."
On the work front, Sinha's horror-comedy film Kakuda is available for streaming on ZEE5 Global.
