Hugh Jackman recalls reuniting with Ke Huy Quan after 24 years

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:39 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM

Hugh Jackman opened up about his reunion with Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan 24 years after the two worked together on X-Men, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ke Huy Quan worked as an assistant fight choreographer in X-Men.

X-Men is a 2000 American superhero film directed by Bryan Singer. It depicts a world in which an unknown number of individuals are mutants, with extraordinary abilities that make them distrusted by normal humans.

The actor posted a photo of himself and Quan at Kevin Feige's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, along with a voiceover, remembering what it was like to see each other again after more than two decades.

"One of the things about the movie being released is so many moments are happening that are making me appreciate the 25 years that I've been playing Wolverine," the Les Miserables star said about Deadpool & Wolverine. "I saw Ke Huy Quan -- and of course, he won an Oscar recently, and his story is incredible, and his career is incredible -- and we saw each other, and we embraced because we worked together on X-Men."

Jackman shared that Ke Huy was on the stunt team of the 2000 film, and he was incredible. "That's really where I learned a lot, a lot about how to do action movies, and how to do stunts, and it was just really cool to see him again and to reconnect," the Logan star said.

Quan shared a photo with Jackman on social media, commemorating their reunion after years apart. He began the caption by noting that he saw Deadpool & Wolverine and it was "awesome."