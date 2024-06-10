Hrithik Roshan launches 'Pushtaini' trailer

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes 'Veere di Wedding' co-star with sweet Instagram post
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday launched the trailer of upcoming film Pushtaini.
The movie will be Roshan’s acting coach Vinod Rawat's directorial debut.
Roshan introduced fans to the the trailer on Instagram and wrote a lengthy note alongside it.
He wrote, "When @vinraw first spoke to me of "PUSHTAINI" I couldn't quite imagine or visualise the film. I remember thinking this is a great germ of an idea but it seemed absurd to me that he would give up everything and put all his finances into executing it. We were in the middle of the lockdown, Vinod told me he'd be shooting the project in his native Uttarakhand, that he would also be directing and acting in the film and as he had little to no funds, his family would be playing all the other characters, I was sure this was going to be an experimental home video at best. Worried, I asked him if I could support him in any way but he seemed clear he wanted to do this himself."
He added, "Months passed and I heard Covid had halted the film and he was down to his last Rs. 15,000. But Vinod was determined and said he would continue making the film and if anything went wrong, he would take that as his destiny and stop the project. And then one day just like that he came to me with a complete film. I honestly didn't know what to expect as I went in to watch but to my utmost surprise and delight the film made me laugh, it made me cry and I came away absolutely awestruck with what this man had achieved singlehandedly, without any help whatsoever. PUSHTAINI had a heart and it had won mine."
The trailer shows Rawat as Bhuppi. He is a struggling actor who finds himself embroiled in a scandal. And so he is forced to journey back to his home town.
Rajkummar Rao has a special appearance in the film.
The film is written by Rawat and Rita Heer.
The movie is expected to release on June 21.
